ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0584 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.60 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040892 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018711 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00235061 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05756314 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,753,752.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.