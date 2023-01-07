Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,075 ($61.14).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.07) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.27) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,018 ($60.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,831.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,892.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,132 ($73.88).

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.