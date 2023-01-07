Asio Capital LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.57. 307,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $404.65.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,149 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.08.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.