Asio Capital LLC Acquires 15,475 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

PANW traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $134.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,959. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

