Asio Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,690 RH (NYSE:RH)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,442 shares of company stock worth $112,611,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH traded up $10.68 on Friday, reaching $292.07. 945,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,781. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $520.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. William Blair began coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

