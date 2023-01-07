Asio Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,259,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,587. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

