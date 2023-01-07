Asio Capital LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,060,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,771,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 228,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,749. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.76.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

