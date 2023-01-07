Asio Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 6,347,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,174. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

