Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $572,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.02. The stock had a trading volume of 481,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,333. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

