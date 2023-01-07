Asio Capital LLC Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,433,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,586,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

