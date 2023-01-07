Asio Capital LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,286. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

