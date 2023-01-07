Asset Dedication LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $182.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

