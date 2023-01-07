Asset Dedication LLC Invests $711,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 38.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Progressive by 81.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Progressive by 17.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

