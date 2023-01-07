Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 556 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

