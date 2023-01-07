Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 95 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $452.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.10. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.