Asset Dedication LLC Purchases Shares of 13,792 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

