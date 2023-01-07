Asset Dedication LLC Sells 523 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 2.97% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,793,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

