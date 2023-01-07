Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $109.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

