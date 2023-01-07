Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.41 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

