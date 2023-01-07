Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of ATCO opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Atlas has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 885,101 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,370,000. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

