Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $612.18

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $612.18 and traded as low as $569.17. Atrion shares last traded at $582.30, with a volume of 3,780 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.86.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Atrion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atrion by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Atrion by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

