Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 175,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

