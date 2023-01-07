Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Up 2.2%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 31,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 30,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Aurora Spine Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$31.03 million and a PE ratio of -9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

About Aurora Spine

(Get Rating)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.