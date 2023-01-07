AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.73 ($0.11). 40,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 26,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.44 ($0.10).

AUTO1 Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.56.

About AUTO1 Group

(Get Rating)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.