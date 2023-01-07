Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Lifted by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,128,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $22,934,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $13,594,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $9,162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.02 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

