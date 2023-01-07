Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after buying an additional 487,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 431,590 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 397,792 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 230,872 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

