Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $217.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,322 shares of company stock worth $12,782,429. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $27,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $166.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.29. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

