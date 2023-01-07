Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $315.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $553.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.