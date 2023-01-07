Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,610.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $124.06 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $329.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

