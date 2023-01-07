Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.57.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.