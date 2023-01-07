Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.57.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

