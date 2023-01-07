Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Cap of $706.85 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00041520 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $706.85 million and $75.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018676 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,461,919.99304704 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.66151489 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $62,702,286.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.