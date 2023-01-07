Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Hits $56.93 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $698.56 million and $56.93 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00040981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037353 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00235324 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,461,919.99304704 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.66151489 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $62,702,286.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.