B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $21.28 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

