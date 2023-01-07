B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces $0.41 Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.4 %
RILYN opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.39.
