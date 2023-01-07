B. Riley Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $24.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $460.33 million, a PE ratio of 365.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Marcus had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. Analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.