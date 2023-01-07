Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €41.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €42.37 ($45.07) on Wednesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a twelve month high of €58.00 ($61.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.