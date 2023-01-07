Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $147.89 million and $2.51 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.29 or 0.01555943 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008336 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018424 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.01781131 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,634,861.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.