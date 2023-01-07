BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Up 9.8%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.