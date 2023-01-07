BakeryToken (BAKE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.00 million and $2.38 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BakeryToken

BAKE is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

