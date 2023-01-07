Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 5.4%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 5,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 665,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $855.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

