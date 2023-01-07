Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on March 20th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BBD opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

