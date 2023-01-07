Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on March 20th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of BBD opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.32.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
