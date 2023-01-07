Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Trading Up 33.4%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was up 33.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPCGF shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

