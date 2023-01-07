Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLF. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after acquiring an additional 540,834 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $189,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 70.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

