Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.16.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

