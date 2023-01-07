Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.