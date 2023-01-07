Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.19) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 0.5 %

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.51 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.22).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

