Barclays Reiterates GBX 7,800 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.70) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.57) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.