Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,750,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,479.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 16,991,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,453,639. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.