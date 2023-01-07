Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 20,118 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $52.69. 7,424,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

