Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $177.58. 21,986,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330,658. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $220.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.